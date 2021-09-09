Capitol riot participant from Alabama reaches plea deal

FILE: Rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump outside of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Even as the first of the more than 500 federal Capitol riot defendants have begun to plead guilty, scores of suspects remain unidentified, reflecting the massive scale of the Justice Department’s investigation and the grueling work authorities still face to track everyone down. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Vietnam veteran charged with bringing 11 Molotov cocktails and other weapons to Washington on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The agreement for Lonnie Coffman of Falkville, Alabama, is cited in a Wednesday court filing. The filing does not provide details. Coffman was charged with multiple firearms charges.

He is one of hundreds of people arrested after rioters supporting then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and disrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s election win.