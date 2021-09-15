Canadian battery recycling firm to build plant in west Alabama

VANCE, Ala. (AP) — Officials say a Canadian company that recycles lithium-ion batteries is building a plant in west Alabama near the factory where Mercedes will build electric vehicles.

A local news outlet reports that Li-Cycle announced the move recently. One of the company’s co-founders says that demand for recycling lithium-ion batteries is higher than expectations.

Donny Jones, the executive director of West Alabama Works, says about 30 new jobs will be created. He says that as batteries for electric vehicle are being put into the market or used for testing, Li-Cycle will be able to recycle them.