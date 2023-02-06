ALABAMA (WKRG) — In many states across the U.S., it is prohibited for children to ride in a vehicle without certain safety features, but what about in Alabama?

According to Alabama laws, children are not allowed to ride in anyone’s lap. Part of the Alabama child restraints law says, “Every person transporting a child in a motor vehicle operated on the roadways, streets, or highways of this state, shall provide for the protection of the child by properly using an aftermarket or integrated child passenger restraint system meeting applicable federal motor vehicle safety standards.”

The law also states that infants must be sitting in a convertible seat facing the back of the vehicle until they are at least one year old or 20 pounds. Convertible seats facing forward must be used until the child is at least five or 40 pounds. Booster seats are required until the age of six.

If these laws are broken, it is possible that the driver of the vehicle is fined.