California woman to appear in Huntsville court for her role in Capitol insurrection

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A California woman who was arrested in Huntsville in June for her role in the Capitol insurrection is set to appear before a Huntsville judge on Monday.

Stephanie Baez, 27, was arrested on June 5 in Huntsville and faces trespassing charges listed as: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

On June 5, Baez posted on social media stating, “I love the Proud Boys, I wanna find me a Proud Boy,” in reference to the far-right extremist group on the FBI’s Watch List.

Her Facebook account also showed photos of Baez inside the Capitol on January 6 during the insurrection.

Baez is set for a status hearing in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama on August 9 at 1 p.m., according to the Department of Justice website.