PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A high-end window and door company based in California has selected Phenix City as the site for its first manufacturing facility in the Southeast United States.

Sierra Pacific Windows is poised to announce the purchase of 120 acres and more than 600,000 square feet of manufacturing space that was previously used by Johnston Textiles. It will create about 300 jobs initially with the potential for that number to grow. The total initial investment is more than $60 million.

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe confirmed the deal to WRBL Monday afternoon just prior to a city council work session. The company’s announcement is imminent.

When asked about the 300 initial jobs, Lowe was quick to respond. “There will be more.”

Lowe says the pay will start at about $20 an hour.

Sierra Pacific currently has operations in the Pacific Northwest and Wisconsin. The privately owned company manages almost 1.9 million acres of timberland and is the largest private landholder in California.

The addition of the East Alabama plant will allow Sierra Pacific Windows to increase its production capacity as there has been a nationwide customer demand for its

wood and vinyl products. The products manufactured in Phenix City will mirror

what is produced at the company’s existing California and Wisconsin locations.

The land deal was brokered by S. Carson Cummings of Coldwell Banker Commercial KPDD.

“Being the only Realtor involved in this transaction allowed me to have a personal interaction with several people with the Sierra Pacific Industries team,” he told WRBL. “Their leadership

is full of people with high character and integrity. I am excited to know that this large private company will be opening up its first Southeastern facility to manufacture

its high-end windows and doors in Phenix City. I believe they will be an asset to the Columbus and Phenix City region for years to come.”