Califonia Pizza Kitchen closed at the Summit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — California Pizza Kitchen at the Summit has closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The restaurant posted on its site, due to the coronavirus pandemic and related lease challenges with their landlords, California Pizza Kitchen closed its Summit location.
Check California Pizza Kitchen for more updates.
