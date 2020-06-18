Calhoun County reaches 200 coronavirus cases, highest to record

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) – On Wednesday, Calhoun County announced it reached a record number of 200 coronavirus cases.

Emergency Management Director of Calhoun County Michael Barton says he hopes the rise in COVID-19 numbers inspires State Health Officials to work towards providing more relief efforts.

“If we just have the data we can look at where do we need to put the resources, where we do we need to focus on education, on public information,” Michael Barton, Emergency Management Director of Calhoun County, said.

Last week, Calhoun County saw its highest number of cases since the pandemic began. The county now has four confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and investigations are underway for two other possible cases.

“We are not seeing the high hospitalizations as some of the other counties are and we are still at a very good place as far as that is concerned,” Barton said.

The County is working to make sure businesses are given the proper resources to help make sure those in the workplace are kept safe.

In the county, most people contracting Covid-19 are between the ages of 25 and 49. Many business owners, including Aurelia Ugart of Tacos, is in favor of help being available during this time of need.

“Whatever resources it’s something and that is because Covid-19 is something that is so unknown. The more I think that we put into it the better everything will be and the sooner everything will get back to normal,” Aurelia Ugart, Co-Owner Tacos, said.

Calhoun County does have plans to look at narrowing down on hot spots of Covid-19 to help identify and help reduce the spread.

LATEST POSTS