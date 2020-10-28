WATCH: Calhoun County EMA gives update on Hurricane Zeta’s potential impact

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calhoun County EMA is holding a press conference discussing Hurricane Zeta and its potential impact on central Alabama.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the county effective at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday until further notice.

You can watch the full press conference in above.

