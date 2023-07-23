HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One man is dead after his vehicle was struck during a police chase that he was not involved in Friday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The ALEA said Matthew Deandre’ Norwood, 22, of Toney, died from injuries sustained during a wreck near the intersection of Interstate 565 and Jordan Lane on Friday around 11:45 p.m.

Norwood was driving a Toyota Corolla when he was struck by the Ford Explorer driven by Christopher J. Whalen, a police officer with the Gurley Police Department, who was in pursuit of a Nissan Maxima. The Explorer was Whalen’s on duty assigned patrol vehicle.

The ALEA said the Nissan Maxima was not struck or directly involved in the crash. The agency did not say what led to the pursuit of the Maxima or if the driver of the car has been arrested.

Norwood was transported to Huntsville Hospital following the wreck, where he succumbed to injuries. Whalen was also transported to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The ALEA is continuing to investigate the accident.