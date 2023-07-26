AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A tasty and cherished Auburn tradition is set to undergo a bittersweet transition as the founders of Byron’s Smokehouse prepare for their retirement and sale of the beloved barbecue restaurant.

For more than three decades, Byron’s has been renowned for its delicious food, warm atmosphere and friendly service. As the owners, Glen Gulledge and his wife Stephanie, ease into retirement on August 1st, they leave behind a legacy they say will continue to thrive under new ownership.

The Gulledge family has lived and breathed Byron’s Smokehouse since its inception when Glen opened the restaurant with his dad. He had a new bride, too: Stephanie.

Glen reminisces, “We got married in April of 1989, we opened up in September of 1989, so this is all we have ever done.”

The restaurant’s foundation was laid by the late Byron Gulledge, Glen’s father, and over the years it was perfected by Glen and Stephanie, who poured their hearts and souls into creating a home away from home for their customers.

With a mixture of nostalgia and hope for the future, the couple made the difficult decision to pass the torch to a group of eager individuals who share their passion for the restaurant’s legacy.

“We have been approached by a group here in Auburn that was interested in buying the smokehouse, and I think it’s time,” Glen said. “We have mom-and-popped it just about as much as we can mom and pop it. And this group coming in are a little younger than I am, and they are very excited, and I’m very excited for them, and I’m going to stay and help them as long as they need me or until they run me off.”

The buyers, intent on preserving the essence of Byron’s Smokehouse, plan to retain the restaurant’s name, recipes and commitment to excellent service while expanding its hours of operation. This ensures loyal customers will continue to enjoy the flavors and ambiance they have grown to love.

Glen tearfully admits it will be challenging to part with the people they have grown close to over the years.

“I’m looking forward to having some time off; I’ve got two grandbabies that I am looking forward to spending time with so much, but I’m gonna miss the people so much,” Glen said. “That’s why I’m glad they’re gonna let me kind of wean off because sometimes I think I’m addicted to the relationships I have with people and taking care of people. It’s gonna be a void. I’m gonna have to fill, but I think those grandbabies are gonna help me.”

As the Gulledge family prepares to embark on a new chapter in their lives, they express their heartfelt gratitude to the loyal customers and dedicated staff who transformed Byron’s Smokehouse into a beloved community hub.

“You know anytime you do anything, and people appreciate it, and you do a good job at it, you can’t help but feel good about it,” Glen said. “But it’s hard. It’s very hard to walk away from it. Probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

For Auburn locals and visitors alike, this iconic restaurant’s farewell marks the end of an era but also signals the beginning of a new journey.

Glen and Stephanie’s heartfelt farewell exemplifies the bond between a community and its cherished traditions, leaving behind a lasting legacy forever etched in the hearts of those who have been part of Byron’s Smokehouse.