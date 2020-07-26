Buttermilk Hill restaurant in Sylacauga closed for good due to COVID-19

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
buttermilks

Photo of Buttermilk Hill courtesy of the Buttermilk Hill Facebook page.

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT)– The Buttermilk Hill Restaurant and Bar owner made an emotional status on Facebook saying the business is closing for good due to the coronavirus after 19 years of operation.

The owner of the establishment stated in the post that it was a difficult decision to close the doors.

The building is up for sale by the owner and the post concludes by thanking the employees and supportive customers.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page