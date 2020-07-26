Buttermilk Hill restaurant in Sylacauga closed for good due to COVID-19

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT)– The Buttermilk Hill Restaurant and Bar owner made an emotional status on Facebook saying the business is closing for good due to the coronavirus after 19 years of operation.

The owner of the establishment stated in the post that it was a difficult decision to close the doors.

The building is up for sale by the owner and the post concludes by thanking the employees and supportive customers.

LATEST POSTS