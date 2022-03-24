ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a burglary suspect after he allegedly fought two deputies and punched a K-9 deputy in the face.

Bobby Lee White was arrested March 22 after deputies were called to a home at the 100 block of Elm Street for a report of an attempted burglary.

When deputies arrived, the homeowner told them the man walked into the home through the back door. When he was told to leave, the man said he “had permission to be there,” according to a Facebook post from the ESCO.

The man then ran out of the house and into a wooded area near the 200 block of Willow Street.

White was later found by Zeek, the K-9 deputy. White punched Zeek in the face and grabbed his snout, but he was not able to escape, according to the ECSO. White also kicked and punched deputies while he was placed in handcuffs.

White was charged with: