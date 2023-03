BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama-based lawyer was recently honored with a major award at the White House.

Bryan Stevenson, executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, was honored by President Joe Biden with the National Humanities Medal on March 21.

“To be in the company of such extraordinary people who’ve done such great things, people I’ve admired my whole life, was a real treat,” Stevenson told CBS 42’s David Lamb.

