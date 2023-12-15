HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — An alleged million-dollar theft ring hitting multiple central Alabama cities has been shut down with the arrest of two brothers.

Yahya Amar, 33, is charged with two counts of retail theft in the first degree and two counts of retail theft in the second degree. Abdurrahman Amar, 31, is also charged with two counts of retail theft in both the first and second degrees. Both of their bonds are set at $90,000.

Hoover Police were made aware of this theft ring in January and it became a multi-agency investigation with 6 police departments, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Secret Service Birmingham Cyber Fraud Task Force.

“We’ve been working on this case throughout the year and [Thursday] was the culmination of all that hard work,” said Hoover Police Lieutenant Daniel Lowe.

Hoover Police said the Amar brothers paid people to steal merchandise from Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe’s stores, which the brothers then turned around and sold online, making over $1 million in revenue.

“Seeing that it was a million dollars that’s gone through one account alone that we know about at this point, it is a lot,” said Lowe. “It’s a lot of things that’s being taken from these businesses that are affecting the retail industry.”

The Better Business Bureau said these types of scams are common year-round and can result in billions of dollars of stolen goods across the country.

“It’s a lot of money that people are losing and that the retailers are losing,” said Carl Bates, president of the BBB.

Many holiday shoppers are aware of how common scams online are and have their own telltale signs for when something seems too good to be true.

“Online, I just look for the little lock on the website to make sure it’s not a scammed website,” said Kathleen Smith of Hoover.

“I always try to buy local anyway just for the principle, so usually if you walk in a shop, knock on wood, it’s not a scam or if it’s a local artist at a farmer’s market or something,” said holiday shopper Liz Schreiber.

The BBB warns beyond just online shopping scams, to watch out for shipping scams especially during the holiday season.

“None of the major shippers, none of the major retailers, use text message to communicate shipping information,” said Bates. “You get a confirmation number, you get a tracking number when you place an order. Take that tracking number, go to FedEx and put that tracking number in or UPS or whatever it’s being shipped by.”

The BBB said watch out for prices that seem too cheap or name brand items on extreme discount.