Brooks swears out arrest warrant for man who served lawsuit on his wife

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., speaks Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the “Save America Rally.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) said he and his wife have sworn out an arrest warrant for Christian Seklecki, the man who served a lawsuit to their home on June 6.

According to a statement from Brooks, the warrant seeks to charge Seklecki with criminal trespass in the first degree. Alabama Code sets the penalty for criminal mischief in the first degree at up to a year in jail and a fine of $6,000.

“Mo and I take our security very seriously, as do all families,” said Martha Brooks. “My hope is that my actions today will cause the process server to think twice before illegally invading the sanctity of someone else’s home, and put those who would threaten our security on notice that we will pursue illegal actions to the fullest extent of the law.”

Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard confirmed the warrant was sworn out by Ms. Brooks on Tuesday, June 15.

Seklecki is an Atlanta native and isn’t expected to be extradited, given that the offense is classified as a Class A misdemeanor; however, he would be subject to arrest if he returns to Madison County, according to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.

As previously reported, on June 6, Brooks was served with a lawsuit from California Rep. Eric Swalwell in an attempt to hold Brooks partially accountable for the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

After being served Brooks alleged the process server trespassed, snuck into his home, and accosted his wife. Philip Andonian, attorney for Congressman Swalwell, maintains that the service was “lawful and valid.”

Brooks provided News 19 with surveillance video from the driveway of Brooks’ Huntsville home.

Other defendants mentioned by the lawsuit include former President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.