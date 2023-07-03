BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Brianna Burrell was crowned as the new Miss Alabama Saturday night in Birmingham.

Burrell competed as Miss Baldwin County, defeating 41 other contestants for the title and will represent Alabama at the Miss America competition. She is a graduate of the University of South Alabama, where she majored in political science. She was the first runner-up for Miss Alabama in 2022, coming second to Lindsay Fincher.

Burrell is the third Black woman to earn the title of Miss Alabama in the competition’s 102-year history.