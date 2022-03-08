HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Breeze Airways, the newest airline to serve the Rocket City, is adding service to a new destination…and be sure to pack your luck with you.

Starting Aug. 4, Breeze will offer two nonstop flights each week to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. The routes will be served by Breeze’s new Airbus A220s – all of which are built right here in the Yellowhammer State on Airbus’s assembly line in Mobile.

“The Thursday and Sunday service will provide convenient, non-stop weekend get-a-ways for our passengers,” Huntsville International Airport CEO Rick Turner said.

Fares start at $99 one-way for the new service. Breeze first landed in Huntsville in July 2021, initially flying to Charleston, South Carolina; New Orleans; and Tampa. While New Orleans service ended, the airline continues flying to Charleston and Tampa.

Launching with a fleet of 13 Embraer 190 regional jets, the A220 is being added as part of Breeze’s plan to nearly triple its fleet in 2022 and keep growing beyond that; one new A220 will roll off Airbus’s Mobile assembly line every month for the next six years.

“The A220-300 is a game-changer for us as we now add long haul flights and transcontinental service. The Airbus aircraft embodies the Breeze ideal of merging kindness with technology, pairing unrivaled passenger comfort with eco-friendly efficiency,” Breeze Airways Founder and CEO David Neeleman said in a statement

Breeze is configuring its A220s with 36 seats in its “Nicest,” first-class product and 90 in “Nice,” the airline’s coach product – 126 seats total.

Booking for the flights to Vegas is open now on the Breeze Airways website.