SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the biggest events for breast cancer awareness rolled through Baldwin County on Saturday.

Bras Across the CAUSEway had its biggest crowd yet. Hundreds of people begin their morning with a run funneled through Meaher State Park. This year, more than 400 people signed up. The run started with an ambitious goal.

“This started years ago when we decided that we wanted to collect bras and connect them across the causeway to raise awareness. But then we realized how many bras that would be. So instead, we thought ‘Let’s just do a race,'” said co-founder Matt McCoy with a laugh.

Every step raised money to help support women who are battling breast cancer.

“Proceeds from this race go to people battling breast cancer at USA Health Providence right now,” McCoy said. “Pays their bills, pays their mortgage, pays their car note, whatever they need, so they can focus on fighting the disease.”

There are hundreds of people taking part in the run this year. For every single person, there’s a different reason that ties them to this illness.

“So many people have so many who have a loved one or have been through breast cancer — know somebody that’s been through breast cancer,” volunteer Jessica Collier said. “We have a personal friend and somebody that we work with that’s very close to us that’s a survivor, and we just want to show our support to her and everybody else.”

They hope one day to have more than help with breast cancer. They want a way to get rid of it.

“Because too many people don’t make it,” survivor Stephanie Hudson said. “We have a lot of great solutions, but we don’t have cures.”

Organizers said they’ve raised $150,000 in the last seven years to support breast cancer survivors.