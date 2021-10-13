Suspect barricades himself in apartment after shooting woman, firing shots at officers in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is involved in a standoff with a suspect in east Birmingham Wednesday afternoon.

According to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin, officers were called to the 600 block of Brussels Circle around 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Once on the scene, officers discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in her foot and was transported to the hospital. The injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

A suspect was then observed in the area by authorities before fleeing to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Brussels Circle. He barricaded himself inside an apartment and fired multiple shots at officers, according to Sgt. Mauldin. No officers were injured in the shooting.

As of 7:15 p.m. the suspect is still inside the unit. BPD has deployed its tactical unit to conduct negotiations with the suspect.

Sgt. Mauldin says at this time there is no threat to the community but that those in the area should shelter in place.

Officers are in the area of the 500 block of Brussels Circle on report of shots fired. More details to follow. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) October 13, 2021

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.