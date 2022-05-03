MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly strangled his partner and tried to set fire to their apartment last Friday.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Murray Hill Court for a report of a domestic complaint. Officers determined that the victim’s boyfriend broke into their apartment and tried to strangle them, according to an MPD news release.

While the boyfriend was inside the apartment, he tried to start a fire, according to a news release from the MPD. The man fled the scene before officers arrived. Currently, it is not known if the victim suffered serious injuries.

Police continue to investigate this case.