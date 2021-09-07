Boy, 16, found dead after being shot on Alabama road

MOBILE, Ala. (AP/WKRG) — Police are investigating the slaying of a teenage boy found lying in the road after he was shot in south Alabama.

New outlets report that Mobile police were called Monday night about the shooting.

Officer Katrina Frazier says officers arrived to find a 16-year-old boy lying in the road. According to WKRG-TV, the teenager was found on the 1800 block of Allison Street in Mobile. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately released. Mobile police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them.