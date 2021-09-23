Both escaped African servals located, back in custody

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two African Servals that escaped captivity at a local business last week have been located and recaptured.

An employee of 256Exotics confirmed that the cats had been captured and returned. News 19 reporter Samson Tamijani confirmed that the cats were at the business cuddling together in an enclosure.

The owner of the pet store off of Winchester Road, Lacey Herring originally reported the pair of African servals missing on September 12, in a social media post.

Big cat rights activist and star of the Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” Carole Baskin took to Facebook after the cats escaped, asking people to report the owner of the store to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Marianne Hudson with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, spoke with Nexstar’s WHNT about the exotic animals that are roughly the size of a coyote, are gold in color with black spots, and have long limbs. Hudson says the animals are native to Africa but are legal to be owned and traded in Alabama.

Baskin told WHNT Alabama’s laws regarding exotic pets need to change because animals like African servals need to be in sanctuaries and not kept as pets.

We have reached out to the owner of 256Exotics for more information on how the escaped animals were returned.