DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man who accused of murdering his daughter and burying her body in Ozark has his bond reduced by 90%.

Orlando Williams, 64, previously had a bond of $1.5 million. His bond is now $150,000.

Orlando Williams was arrested in February after skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in the 2000 block of Johntown Road in Ozark.

The skeletal remains were later identified as Tomekia Williams, his daughter. Ozark Police says Orlando Williams was the last person in contact with his daughter.

As a result, the Dothan Police Department charged Williams with one count of murder.

Since Orlando Williams allegedly disposed of Tomekia Williams’ body in Ozark, the Ozark Police Department will have additional charges against him.

Williams is currently being held in the Houston County Jail.