MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man has surrendered himself to Metro Jail in connection to a reported double assault outside of a restaurant on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Police identified Jarvis Kidd, 43, as the person involved in the assault where a man “cut” two other men outside of La Cocina Restaurant, according to a Mobile Police Department news release.

The alleged assault occurred last Thursday around 11:30 p.m. at 830 W. I-65 Service Road S., according to police.

Kidd, who surrendered on Tuesday, is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

His bond hearing is set for Friday at 8:30 a.m.