MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond has been denied for the woman accused of running over her boyfriend and killing him on I-10, Sunday, March 6.

Johana Suarez, 37, was given no bond while the state still has a few more days to review her alleged criminal past. After the review, Judge Hardesty will hear the case on Thursday, March 10, for arraignment and will decide then if she should get a bond.

Suarez is accused of hitting and killing Henry Hernandez, 48, after allegedly turning her vehicle around driving the wrong direction on I-10 in the eastbound lane. Hernandez was walking eastbound on I-10 when he was struck and killed.

According to officials, the couple was from Miami.