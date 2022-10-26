ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Marcus Spanevelo was denied bond in a St. Clair County court on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Marcus Spanevelo is the ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli, the woman who went missing after meeting Spanevelo to hand their child off. Carli’s body would be found in a shallow grave inside an Alabama barn a week later.

Spanevelo was arrested after he was found in Tennessee with the couple’s daughter. His charges included tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence. On April 18, 2022, Spanevelo was brought back to Santa Rosa County.

Alabama medical examiners determined that Carli’s cause and manner of death were “undetermined,” and the charges Spanevelo faced in Florida were dropped. Spanevelo, however, still had a charge in Alabama, therefore, he was transferred to St. Clair County, Ala. to face them.

Spanevelo was charged with abuse of a corpse in connection with the disappearance and death of Carli. In court documents from Oct. 25, the judge determined Spanevelo was a flight risk and denied him bond. A preliminary hearing date was set for Dec. 4, 2022.