MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — Officers with the Muscle Shoals Police Department and the Florence Police Department’s Bomb Squad responded to a potential bomb threat at a Muscle Shoals Walmart Sunday morning.

MSPD said officers responded to the Walmart on Avalon Avenue to investigate a bomb threat call that was made at approximately 7:50 a.m. Sunday.

After the potential threat was reported, MSPD said that Walmart management evacuated the building out of an abundance of caution. MSPD officers and detectives searched the location with the help of the FPD K-9 Bomb Squad.

Officials said the search determined the threat was ‘unsubstantiated”, but added that they will continue their investigation into the threat.

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Walmart had resumed normal operations.