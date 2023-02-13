SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) — Investigators are still trying to identify the body of a woman who was found in the woods of Macon County Friday.

According to Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson, the victim was located in the woods off County Road 2. He said foul play is suspected in her death. Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley said she was discovered about 20 feet into the woods, adding that it’s difficult to tell how long the remains had been there.

Pending testing from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, the victim’s identity and possible cause of death have not been determined.