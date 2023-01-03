MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments.

Sgt. Rosalind White with HPD told News 19 that the body of a man was discovered in the pond. The man was later identified as 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.

Authorities were called to the 100-block of Edgewater Drive for a reported drowning around 2:20 Monday afternoon.

Police claim Chittabattina was reported missing on Saturday night after he walked away from the family’s home. White said investigators do not believe foul play to be involved.