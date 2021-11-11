Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The body of an Opelika boater who was reported missing on Lake Martin earlier this week has been located.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body Roger Milby was found just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, near the shoreline south of Camp ASSCA.

The search for 58-year-old Milby began on Tuesday, after the man was reported missing by his wife to the Alexander City Police Department.

The case remains under investigation, according to officials with ALEA.