Body of man struck by train in Tuscaloosa identified; police believe death was accidental

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department reports that the body of a man found near a railroad crossing Tuesday morning has been identified.

At 12:15 a.m., TPD responded to a call from a passerby who noticed a body near the railroad crossing in the 2600 block of 18th Street located between Jemison Ave. and T.Y. Rogers Jr. Ave.

The victim has been identified as Willie Harris, 63. While the investigation is still ongoing, The TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit says that the death appears to be accidental and caused by a train striking Harris.

