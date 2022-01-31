MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The body of a man who went missing in 2020 has been found in Mobile County. Now, his family is trying to find out what happened to him.

The last time Daniel Preslar’s family spoke to him was two weeks before Christmas 2020. His sister, Yvonne Vargas-Gomez, said they reported him missing, and remained hopeful until they received the news that his body was found.

“He wasn’t just some random that was killed and just left in a hole and left to just rot. He was a father, he was a brother, and he meant a lot to us…and finding this out is very hard for us,” Gomez said.

On Jan. 27, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office identified a body they found in a house on Lott Road as Preslar, 47. For weeks, deputies tried to find searched for human remains at that location on two previous occasions, after receiving “reliable tips” that a body had been buried there.

MCSO believes Preslar’s body is related to a criminal case more than a year old. This case will be presented to a grand jury.

His son, James, is now only left with memories of his dad.

“He always was trying to make everything better for us, and give us a good life,” he said. “That’s all he wanted to do.”

The only thing Preslar’s family is thankful for at this moment is that he was able to be identified by his pacemaker.

“I am very thankful that he had that and they were able to identify him through that… we might have never known,” said Yvonne Vargas-Gomez.

As this investigation continues, Preslar’s family wants closure.

“He’s been all alone and he was all alone when this happened. We just want to bring him home, and bring him to rest.”