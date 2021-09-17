Body in Alabama River believed to be fugitive from 1989

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities believe that human remains found near where a sunken vehicle was located in the Alabama River were those of a man who went missing more than 30 years ago while he was suspected of sexual abuse.

News outlets report the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office identified skeletal remains found last week as being those of Thomas Suther, from neighboring Dallas County.

A local news station reports that documents found with the body led authorities to believe it had been there since 1989, when Suther was last seen.

Suther would be 80 now. He was on the run after being charged with rape and sexual assault involving juveniles.