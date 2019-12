GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a body has been recovered from the waters of Lake Guntersville.

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims told news outlets that a man’s body was found and recovered from the water near the Lake Guntersville Sailing Club.



Authorities said the body could be that of a person who was reported missing.

The body was sent to a state forensics department to try to identify the man.

