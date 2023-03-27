MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A body was found in the Lady Ann Lake Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the Madison Police Department (MPD) told News 19.

Captain Lamar Anderson with MPD said that officers responded to Lady Ann Lake at around 7:30 a.m. after someone called to report that there was a body. Capt. Anderson said the body that was pulled out of the lake was identified as a woman.

At this time, Capt. Anderson said that MPD believes there was no foul play involved and this was an unattended death.

This is the second time a body has been pulled from the Lady Ann Lake this year. A missing man was pulled from the lake by the Huntsville Police Department in January.

Authorities were called to the 100-block of Edgewater Drive for a reported drowning around 2:20 on January 2. The man was later identified as 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.

MPD says they are still investigating, and News 19 will bring you updates as we get them.