Body found in Decatur, homicide investigation underway

Alabama News

by: News 19,

Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT/AP) — Decatur police are working to determine if the discovery of a body in a ditch is related to the arrest of a motorist on a charge of driving under the influence.

According to reports, Decatur police responded to a single-car crash shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. There, police arrested the driver of a car that left the roadway and hit a guardrail.

About 7 a.m. Sunday, WHNT reports officers were dispatched to the same area following a report of a body in a ditch.

A department statement said there were indications that the body had been struck by a vehicle. An investigation was underway to see if the two incidents were related.

