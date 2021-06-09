Body found in Dale County identified

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dale County Sheriffs Office has identified the deceased woman found near Woodham Bridge in Newton, according to a press release.

Police located a woman’s body that appeared to be in the advanced stages of decomposition on June 3 in the woods off South CR-20 near Newton.

On Wednesday, through dental records the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences positively identified the deceased as Jenita Rose Maldonado, 29, of Montgomery.

Maldonado has ties to the Wiregrass area and authorities believe she had been residing in the area. Based on the investigation, police do not believe foul play was involved.

The DCSO is asking the community if anyone has any information on Maldonado or her possible whereabouts within the last three weeks please contact 334-774-2335 or leave a crime tip at www.daleso.com.