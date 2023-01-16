CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith confirmed his office is assisting the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office with a homicide investigation.

Smith said a body found inside of a burnt pickup truck on Jan. 5 is most likely that of Richard Stephen Gilpin, a missing Grove Hill man who was reported missing earlier that day. He said that while the victim’s body has not been fully identified at this point, the pickup truck did belong to Gilpin.

No further information has been released at this time.