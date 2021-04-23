Body discovered near Alabama State Capitol building

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man’s body was discovered by police near the Alabama State Capitol building early Friday, according to authorities.

The Montgomery Police Department responded to a report of a subject down just after 2 a.m. Friday morning near the Alabama State Capitol building on the 600 block of Dexter Avenue in Montgomery.

Upon arrival, police discovered an adult man had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene.

MPD is investigating the incident. Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.