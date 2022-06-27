ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police are investigating after a body was found early Sunday morning. Orange Beach Police confirm a body was discovered at Phoenix III Vacation Rental Condominiums, just west of the Romar Beach Public Access point on Perdido Beach Boulevard.

The body of a woman was discovered at about 5:30 a.m. Police say they don’t believe this was a criminal act and say it appears the victim fell from a condo.

The identity of the victim has not been released by police. The circumstances are under investigation, as this is standard procedure with all unattended deaths.