DOUBLE BRIDGES CREEK, Ala. (WDHN) — A number of dogs who were killed and thrown off a bridge into a creek have now been found.

Over the weekend, the bodies of a half dozen or more dogs began to rise to the surface in Double Bridges Creek near the Coffee County-Geneva County line.

Michael Kelley, of Coffee Springs, is accused of shooting and killing several dogs before tossing them off a bridge on Coffee County Road 655 May 16. He’s been released from jail under $6,000 bond on a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals.

Nearby residents said the carcasses have created a “terrible stench” and brought flies, snakes, and buzzards. They said they hope the county will be able to get rid of the carcasses soon.