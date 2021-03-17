Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama helping fight childhood obesity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama wants to help fight childhood obesity. The company is continuing its Be Healthy School Grant Program.

For this school year, Blue Cross will make $250,000 and award grants up to $10,000 to 25 schools across the state that enroll students in grades K through six.

The grants will help schools put school-based health and wellness programs into place. The programs will emphasize increased exercise, nutrition, education, and parental involvement during the school year. The deadline to submit the application is Friday, March 26.

Applications can be completed on Alabamablue.com/schoolgrant.

Each selected school will receive grant of up to $10,000 and schools will be further recognized with Blue Cross Be Healthy School banner. In April of 2022, students who complete their school’s program will be recognized.