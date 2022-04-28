BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Keela Calloway’s son said he felt he was nothing after an incident last week at Hayden High School.

Now, the superintendent of Blount County Schools is responding in a statement that contradicts the student’s version of events but apologizes “that this happened.”

Keela Calloway’s son, a ninth-grader at the school, said he was singled out during an exercise in his third-period English class. His mother told CBS 42 that the students in her son’s class were reading the book “To Kill a Mockingbird” when the teacher reportedly read out a racial slur and encouraged students to say the word out loud, saying that the slur was “just a word.” According to the student, the teacher said the class would read the book “the way it’s supposed to be read.”

The kids were then asked to “partner up with someone of the same skin color,” the ninth-grader told his mother. Calloway’s son, the only Black student in the classroom, stood alone until two of his white friends decided to stand with him. Calloway said her son told her that at that moment, all eyes were on him and that he “wanted to run away and cry.”

Calloway said that she had no idea what happened until she was contacted by other parents of students in her son’s class, asking if he was okay. Her son was afraid that he would get in trouble at school if he told her what happened.

Calloway said that the assistant principal and counselor at the school told her that the teacher “didn’t see color” and that they didn’t think that her son being singled out was intentional, just an exercise used by the teacher to show that the students were different. Calloway said school officials did not disagree with the teacher’s use of the racial slur, saying that the word is a part of Southern literature.

An emotional Calloway described the pain of not being able to protect her children from the very people that are supposed to keep them safe while they’re away from her.

“I have taught my children that they could get called nasty names by other kids because kids are cruel, kids are mean, they probably will call you the ‘N-word’, and as bad as it hurts you have to be the bigger person and go tell a teacher or another adult,” Calloway said. “I never thought in a million years that I would have to prepare them for a teacher, an educator, someone they look up to and see as a safe haven away from me to do this to them.”

After visiting the Blount County Board of Education to complain about the incident, Calloway said she was asked to take down a Facebook post she made attempting to shed light on the situation. She refused.

“I want to raise awareness because I just don’t want another child to ever feel how mine felt Tuesday,” Calloway said.

In a statement sent to CBS 42 on Thursday, Blount County Superintendent Rodney Green said they received a complaint from a parent and investigated. Below is Green’s statement in full:

We learned of a parent’s complaint about a lesson from the novel To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee, in an English class last week at Hayden High School. The report was that the teacher grouped students by skin color during that lesson and that when reading the novel aloud in class, readers were required to use a racial slur (that was used in the book). My office investigated this incident. We determined that students were not grouped by skin color. However, the teacher did mention skin color to make the point that no two people had the same color skin and how unfair it is to judge a person or their worth by the color of their skin. When reading the book aloud, readers were given the option of reading the text (including the racial slur) or not. We are sorry that this happened and that it cause concern and discomfort to our students and community. We appreciate the parent for bringing this to our attention. We have taken appropriate steps to make sure that this does not happen again. We are proud of our schools and the great relationships we have with all of our students. Blount County Superintendent Rodney Green

Keela Calloway said she’d unsatisfied with the school system’s response, which contradicts her son’s version of events. She said neither she nor her son have received a personal apology from school officials.