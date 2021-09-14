Birmingham’s Brandon McCall debuts on Broadway in The Lion King

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — P.D. Jackson-Olin High School graduate Brandon McCall is realizing his dream as Broadway reopens after an 18-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. McCall is making his Broadway debut as Simba in Disney’s The Lion King.

“The first big Broadway production that I saw was Lion King on tour in Birmingham, so to see that show, in my hometown, as a young kid, and now to be in New York on the very stage that I dreamed of being on, man it’s the circle of life,” McCall said.

Before making his way to Broadway, McCall says he started acting at age 12, studied theater at Alabama State University and continued his training in Sacramento, CA, before returning home to Birmingham. He performed in several productions at the Red Mountain Theatre where he met his current manager. That connection led to his big break on Broadway.

In New York to take in McCall’s debut and share the magic of the moment was his wife, Denika Whitt-McCall. Denika was Brandon’s girlfriend in college at ASU. She called this a proud moment for their family and their native city.