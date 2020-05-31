‘Birmingham, the World is Watching’ rally for justice and peace at Kelly Ingram Park

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute have announced a rally for justice and peace to take place Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The rally will take place at the pavilion at Kelly Ingram Park. It is being coordinated by the Mayor’s Office of Social Justice and Racial Equity and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

During the current national protest concerning the death of George Floyd, Birmingham’s history serves as a beacon to the nation on nonviolent protest to build the community and bring about positive change, rally organizers say. It was in Birmingham where local and national civil rights leaders coordinated a key nonviolent campaign in the civil rights movement as the nation witnessed police brutality and violence in the city in 1963.

“Birmingham, the World is Watching” will provide a gathering at Kelly Ingram Park in the spirit of the 1963 nonviolent campaign for civil rights.

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin will join with faith leaders, community members, foot soldiers, students, and all who are dedicated to social justice. The rally will observe and pay tribute to the life of Floyd and victims of police brutality.

The rally will also provide opportunities for individuals to register to vote, get counted for the Census, and inspire positive action for change.