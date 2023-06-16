BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed Bill SB278 into action, which created a loan program for higher education institutions in need, like Birmingham Southern College (BSC).

The Distressed Institutions of Higher Learning Revolving Loan Program allows colleges in Alabama to take out loans in order to keep operating.

“We are grateful for Governor Ivey’s thoughtful action on this important legislation,” BSC President Daniel B. Coleman said in a press release. “We understand that she had concerns and are glad those were addressed through her amendments.

“This program is an important part of the college’s financial package, and we look forward to continuing to work with the State Treasurer and others to ensure that it has maximum impact for BSC while protecting Alabama taxpayers.”

In December of 2022, Coleman said that BSC had not been able to recover from the debt it took on from 2005-2010. Without a $37.5 million government bailout, BSC was facing the threat of having to close its doors.

Now, BSC – and any other higher education institution in Alabama – has until Jan. 18, 2027 to apply for a loan.

According to the bill, in order to qualify for the loan, the applicant must:

Have been operating for more than 50 years in Alabama

Have a significant impact on the community in which it is located in

Be experiencing financial hardship that could lead to its closure

Have a government body who has adopted a resolution that authorizes the application for a loan from this program to maintain operations as it replenishes its endowment through private gifts

Have assets sufficient to pledge as collateral, which will be reviewed by the State Treasurer via the application.

The power to award or deny a loan lies in the hands of the State Treasurer. Each applicant is required to enter into a written contract with the State Treasurer upon application. Every year, on or before the first day of December the State Treasurer will file a report on how the program is operating, which will include a report of all loans issued and the status of any repayments.

BSC said in a press release that its next step is to form an agreement with the State Treasurer that will ensure BSC receives operating support while they raise private funding. This is to make them more “financially resilient for the long term,” a press release said.

“The record amount of resources in the Education Trust Fund this year was a key factor in making this kind of investment possible for public and private colleges that qualify,” Coleman said in a press release. “The economic impact study we released in February, which documented a $97.2 million annual impact on Alabama, helped policymakers see BSC’s value to Alabama. And we know that our alumni and students demonstrate value every day in the communities in which they live, work, and serve.

“We are deeply grateful to Sen. Jabo Waggoner ’60, Sen Rodger Smitherman, and Rep. Juandalynn Givan for their tireless efforts on BSC’s behalf. We also send our heartfelt thanks to everyone who became our advocate and helped bring us to this important moment.”

The fund was created in the State Treasury, and as such will receive appropriations for the funding of the loans from the Legislature. Proceeds from repayments will be deposited back into the fund and any money remaining at the end of the fiscal year will remain in the fund.