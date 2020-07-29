Birmingham Police throw surprise birthday party for Sgt. Wytasha Carter’s son

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Officers came together Wednesday afternoon to throw a surprise 16th birthday party for Sergeant Wytasha Carter’s son.

The Birmingham Police Department’s Facebook page made a post filled with images of the surprise, and a heartfelt caption to their fallen brother.

Sgt. Carter was killed in the line of duty back in Jan. of 2019 while investigating reports of car break-ins in the 900 block of 5th Avenue North. He was 44 years old and was with the Birmingham Police Department for eight years.

