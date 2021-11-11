Birmingham Police searching for missing 63-year-old woman last seen in May

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are requesting the public’s help locating a missing 63-year-old woman.

Police said Carolyn Cobb was last seen on May 20, 2021 headed in an unknown direction. Cobb is described as 5’4″ and 120 pounds.

Family have not seen or heard from Carolyn since this past May. Family believe she was last in the Tarrant area, but she is also known to frequent 750 McMillon Avenue Southwest.

Anyone with information regarding Carolyn is asked to contact Birmingham Police at 205-297-8413 or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.