Birmingham police looking for missing Bessemer man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a Bessemer man who has been missing since Monday.

Othello Thompson, 53, was last seen at 6p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of 6th Avenue South. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie/jacket, black shoes, and an unknown color pants.

“Thompson suffers from mental conditions which impair his judgment and cause him to have combative behavior,” a release from the BPD stated.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the BPD’s Special Victims Unit at 205-297-841 or dial 911.