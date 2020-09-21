Birmingham hosting Hurricane Sally supply drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After Hurricane Sally ripped through the Alabama Gulf Coast, it left counties with a long road to recovery.
In order to help south Alabama cities recover, Birmingham is hosting a supply drive at Boutwell Auditorium for Hurricane Sally victims from Tuesday, September 22, through Thursday, September 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Items needed include: bottled water, paper towels, toilet paper, flashlights and batteries, canned goods, diapers and baby wipes, baby food, comfort foods, first aid kits, paper plates, plastic cutlery kits, non-electronic can openers, electrical tape, paper, pencils, whistles, aluminum foil, hand sanitizer, wipes, cloth masks, laundry detergent, chlorine bleach, heavy duty garbage bags, feminine hygiene products, work gloves, cold packs, scissors, etc.
Christian Service Mission will transport the donations to south Alabama.
